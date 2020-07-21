Ranvir Shorey, Anurag Kashyap lock horns on Twitter

In his tweet, Shorey didn’t name anyone, but alleged hypocrisy on the part of a few filmmakers. Kashyap took offence.

“Do you really mean that @RanvirShorey. If you do please explain . Please say exactly what you mean and whose flunky is who?,” Kashyap responded.

It led to a war of words between the two.

I always say what I mean, @anuragkashyap72, you know that. And I don’t think what I’ve said lacks any clarity. It pretty much explains everything. As for taking names, that’s beneath me. I’m not trying to sling mud, but just reminding people where they come from. https://t.co/r4BRBH8Mwo — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 21, 2020

Ranvir responded to Kashyap saying: “I always say what I mean, @anuragkashyap72, you know that. And I don’t think what I’ve said lacks any clarity. It pretty much explains everything. As for taking names, that’s beneath me. I’m not trying to sling mud, but just reminding people where they come from.”

To which, Kashyap replied: “So let’s talk. Right here. Whose flunky you think I am? Dont mix the pain of your past relationship with this debate. I will say everything here .. the correction is needed in this industry like every industry . I operate alone .. bolo.”