Ranvir Shorey: I have a special relationship with comedy

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Actor Ranvir Shorey says he has a special bond with comedy because that was the first genre to earn him success.

Ranvir made his Bollywood debut in 2002 with the Manisha Koirala-starrer “Ek Chhotisi Love Story” after a stint as a music television veejay. It was in 2006 that he found success, with the comedy “Khosla Ka Ghosla”.

“I definitely have a special relationship with comedy because that was the first genre I first found success in. It is something that comes to me naturally,” Ranvir told IANS.

He says he has a natural affinity for the comedy genre.

“It’s not like I prefer only comedic scripts, but I prefer comedic scripts to other dramatic roles. For me, what matters is how good the screenplay is, how good my part is and the director is,” he added.

Ranvir will next be seen in the heist comedy “Lootcase”, directed by Rajesh Krishnan. The film also features Kunal Kemmu, Gajraj Rao, Rasika Dugal and Vijay Raaz.

The trailer of the film shows Kunal as a middle-class man whose life turns upside down when he finds an unclaimed suitcase filled with Rs 2000 currency notes. On the other hand, there is a cunning MLA (Gajraj Rao), a police officer (Ranvir Shorey), and a don (Vijay Raaz) who are after the case. “Lootcase” will release on July 31 on Disney+ Hotstar.

–IANS

dc/vnc