Canindia News

Ranvir Shorey calls out the gatekeepers of Bollywood ‘muck’, takes indirect jibe at Jaya Bachchan

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE05

Actor Ranvir Shorey feels the ones who are coming out to defend the muck in Bollywood are the gatekeepers of the industry.

“The ones who come out defending the muck in #Bollywood are either the ‘gatekeepers’, or the ones sucking up to them. If you don’t like someone whistleblowing or using their freedom of expression, you’re free to use your freedom of enabling. Don’t see what the fuss is about,” Ranvir posted on Twitter.

His post comes at a point when Bollywood stars indulge in debate after veteran actress and MP Jaya Bachchan slammed those trying to ‘tarnish the image of the entire industry’. She took an indirect jibe at actress Kangana Ranaut and actor-politician Ravi Kishan who claimed that drug addiction exists in the film industry.

Actress Kangana Ranaut responded to Jaya Bachchan with a tweet asking whether the veteran actress would have maintained her stand had her son Abhishek and daughter Shweta been targeted, while Sonam Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha lauded Jaya Bachchan for speaking her mind.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Upen Patel lashes out at mainstream media, says he was shunned by B’wood

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Varun Dhawan pens special note for October co-star Banita Sandhu

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

COVID-19: Bollywood celebrities donate to PM CARES Fund

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More