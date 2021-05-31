Actor Ranvir Shorey, who plays a cop in the upcoming web-series “Sunflower”, says Om Puri’s act in Govind Nihalani’s 1983 classic “Ardh Satya” immortalises the character of the uniformed policeman for him.

“I think the late Om Puri immortalised the police officer role for me in ‘Ardh Satya’. Before that there was Iftikhar sahab, who personified the quintessential police officer in our films brilliantly,” Ranvir said.

The web series air from June 11. Written by Vikas Bahl and co-directed by Rahul Sengupta along with Bahl, the show tells the story of a middle-class housing society in Mumbai called Sunflower, with quirky characters. The cast features Sunil Grover, Ashish Kaushal, Shonali Nagrani and Saloni Khanna, amongst others.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Good Co., the series will release on Zee5.

–IANS

