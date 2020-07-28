Ranvir Shorey’s take on ‘frustrated’ Bollywood bigwigs

Actor Ranvir Shorey says the pandemic-infused shutdown and the inability to release films might be frustrating Bollywood bigwigs, though the feeling is a constant in the life of an independent artiste.

“I imagine this #lockdown must be making even the biggest #Bollywood stars and banners feel frustrated at not being able to release their films in theatres. This is the feeling most independent filmmakers and actors live with all the time,” Ranvir tweeted.

The actor also expressed his views on gang power in Bollywood with a string of tweets.