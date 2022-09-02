ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rao Inderjeet Singh CEO of Gems Tunes plans global expansion

Music Label Gem Tunes, which was started in 2020, has been rapidly growing in music lovers’ hearts since its launch in Haryana by its founder and CEO Rao Inderjeet Singh.

Talking about forming and the success of Gem Tunes, Inderjeet Singh, founder and CEO of the label said: “We now have vast collections of songs in various regional languages in our kitty and the music label is now a one-stop destination for millions of music lovers.”

“Soon we will also be producing and acquiring rights to Bollywood and Tollywood songs. It needn’t be said that Bollywood and Tollywood songs have one of the largest fan bases and hence we are soon planning to foray in these music markets too.” he added.

Rao Inderjeet Singh is also known as the leading and popular music producer from Haryana who always believed in producing and promoting music with a difference and catering to people listening to songs in various languages.

After producing innumerable songs which catapulted the imagination of the listeners, Rao Indrajeet Singh one day decided to start a platform from where people could easily access songs and listen to soul satisfying music.

The idea of forming ‘Gem Tunes’ was laid down with that one thought itself and within no time the music label was launched.

Notably, within two years of its launch, ‘Gem Tunes’ has captured the imagination of the people across cities and many states of the country. It now has collections of more than 20,000 songs in 8 to 10 regional languages which caters to a large section of music lovers.

