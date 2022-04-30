INDIA

Rape accused apprehended after exchange of fire with cops

A man accused of raping two minor girls has been apprehended here after a brief exchange of fire with the police in outer north Delhi, officials said on Saturday.

A police officer said Kamal Malhotra a.k.a. Cheenu along with his aide Raju had allegedly raped two sisters — one 14, and another 6, on Friday. The elder sister is said to be mentally unsound, and cannot speak properly.

On Saturday, Cheenu was spotted at a park near Samaypur Badli metro station. When the police had asked him to surrender, he had opened fire.

“In retaliation, we also opened fire following which he suffered a bullet injury and was caught,” the police said.

A country-made pistol and a live cartridge were recovered from him.

Raju is still on the run.

