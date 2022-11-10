INDIA

Rape accused evades police in Noida

NewsWire
0
0

A rape accused in Noida’s Sector 120 Amrapali Zodiac Society hit a security guard with his car in order to escape from the police who had come to pick him up for questioning in the case.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

According to the information received, the case is of Sector 120 Amrapali Zodiac Society. The entire incident has been captured on the CCTV installed at the gate of the society.

Amrapali Zodiac Society resident Neeraj works as a general manager in a company. A woman working with him had lodged a complaint with the police accusing him of rape. To investigate the case, the police had reached the society to pick up Neeraj. The security guard has been injured in this incident. The police have registered a case.

20221110-155602

