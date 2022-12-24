INDIA

Rape accused from Rajasthan posing as priest in Junagadh arrested

A rape accused wanted by Rajasthan police, who was residing in Gujarat’s Junagadh posing as a priest for nearly two years, has been arrested.

The accused Devnarayan alias lal Baba alias Chunilal was arrested from Mahakali temple in Keshod on Friday evening.

In January 2021, the rape victim lodged a complaint against the accused after which the Rajasthan police had announced a Rs 25,000 award on him.

In her compalint the woman said that when she failed to conceive after marriage, she was taken to doctor by her in-laws. During the check up, her family learnt that she could not conceive due to complication that developed after her abortion before marriage. When questioned, she narrated her plight to her husband, after which the complaint was lodged, police said.

Acting on technical surveillance a joint team of Rajasthan and Gujarat police reached the temple and arrested him.

The victim in her complaint said that the accused used to visit her aunt’s place during which he repeatedly raped her and threatened to kill her if she revealed about it to anyone.

