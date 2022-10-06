INDIA

Rape accused lynched in Bihar’s Katihar

The accused of the rape of a minor in Bihar’s Katihar district was lynched by a mob early on Thursday, police said.

The accused was identified as Mohammad Sagir, a native of Hasanganj Bazar under Hasanganj police station.

The police said that the victim, a 9-year-old girl, was sleeping with her mother inside the house, when the accused reached there and took her away silently.

“He initially took the girl to his house and then to an isolated place to commit the crime. While raping her, the victim cried for help. Meanwhile, the mother of the victim also woke up and started searching for her child in the village. Soon, other villagers also started searching and they reached the crime scene after hearing the cries,” said an investigating officer of the case.

The villager nabbed the accused red-handed, tied him to a palm tree, and brutally assaulted him.

“When we heard about the incident, we immediately went there and rescued the accused. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died. Sagir was a serial rape offender. He was arrested on the same charges and served a jail term in the past,” the IO said.

