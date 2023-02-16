INDIA

Rape-accused man held at Chennai airport on arrival from Muscat

NewsWire
0
0

The Immigration officials at the Chennai International airport arrested a rape-accused man when he arrived from Muscat.

According to the airport officials, Poomari of Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu is accused in a rape case that happened seven years ago and ever since he was absconding.

On scanning through his passport at the immigration counter, the police found that he had a look out notice against him and detained him. Later, he was questioned by the immigration officials and found that he had raped a woman in 2016.

When the police was on search of him, he escaped abroad to Muscat. Ramanathapuram issued a look out notice in 2020 against him to all the airports across the country.

The immigration officials interrogated him and later handed him over to Chennai police.

20230216-142004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CBI arrests railway officer in Rs 50 lakh bribe case

    Gift your pet the most comfortable on International Dog Day

    Measures being taken to bring down wheat prices: Food Secretary

    Dealing with the complexities of Karma and Dharma