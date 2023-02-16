The Immigration officials at the Chennai International airport arrested a rape-accused man when he arrived from Muscat.

According to the airport officials, Poomari of Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu is accused in a rape case that happened seven years ago and ever since he was absconding.

On scanning through his passport at the immigration counter, the police found that he had a look out notice against him and detained him. Later, he was questioned by the immigration officials and found that he had raped a woman in 2016.

When the police was on search of him, he escaped abroad to Muscat. Ramanathapuram issued a look out notice in 2020 against him to all the airports across the country.

The immigration officials interrogated him and later handed him over to Chennai police.

