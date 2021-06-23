A 30-year-old man in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh, was shot in the leg by the police after he tried to flee from custody.

The man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a one-and-a-half-year-old girl in a village in the district on Monday night.

According to the police, the accused picked up the toddler while she was sleeping beside her mother and took her to a primary school in the village where he allegedly raped her.

He was later spotted by villagers who beat him up and handed him over to the police.

The girl was taken to a hospital where she died during treatment. Her body has been sent for post mortem.

Based on the complaint of the victim’s father, the police registered an FIR against the accused under section 376 AB of IPC and section 5M/6 of POCSO Act.

When the police were taking him to the magistrate, the accused tried to escape to avoid arrest but was injured in police firing.

He was taken to a community health centre for treatment.

–IANS

amita/in