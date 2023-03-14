A rape accused youth has been found hanging from a tree in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district.

His father Devendra Kumar alleged that his son was framed by the girl’s kin and he was ‘innocent’.

The Shahjahanpur police had booked Vikas Kumar, a school dropout, for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a minor girl.

The police had raided the house of the accused following a complaint by the girl’s father.

Vikas hid in a crop field and did not return home. His phone was also switched off.

His body was found the following morning in Sindhauli area.

Devendra Kumar said: “The girl was after my son and her brother was against their relationship. He hatched the conspiracy to eliminate my son.”

Vikas worked at a private firm in Noida and had come home for Holi.

SHO Sindhauli, Mahendra Singh, said” “We are waiting for the autopsy report to confirm the reason of death. We will take necessary action as per law, in case any foul play is found.”

