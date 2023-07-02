A worrying trend of recent rape cases in the national capital reveal a pattern of the crime showing the accused persons are either neighbours or known to the victims.

This disturbing revelation has raised serious concerns about the safety and trust within communities and emphasises the need for heightened vigilance and preventive measures to protect potential victims.

“The Delhi Police, while investigating various rape cases, have found a disconcerting pattern where the perpetrators had close proximity to the victims. This proximity includes being neighbours or acquaintances, leading to increased vulnerability and potential exploitation of trust,” said a senior police official.

“The cases of rape by close relatives or acquaintances are a matter of great concern. According to a report by the Delhi Police, over 44 percent of the cases registered with the police in the year 2019-20 involved victims who identified their rapists as either relatives or members of their family. The biggest factors contributing to the increase in rape cases are lack of education and matrimonial or family disputes. It is also about the erosion of our social and family values,” said Vineet Jindal, a lawyer at the Supreme Court.

“To effectively control rape cases, the government must implement a time-bound manner of investigation and trial, which can provide a strong response to the accused in rape cases,” said Jindal.

In one such incident, the Delhi Police arrested a 68-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor. The accused had taken advantage of the trust placed in him by the victim’s family. The shocking revelation came to light when the accused’s son, suspicious of his father’s activities related to “black magic,” secretly recorded the act on his mobile camera.

Disturbed by what he witnessed, the son forwarded the video to the minor’s father, who promptly informed the police. An FIR was registered at a police station falling under the jurisdiction of north Delhi district, invoking relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including punishment for 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 354 (outraging a woman’s modesty) and section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Additionally, the son of the accused is also facing legal action under sections of the IT Act.

Simultaneously on June 27, another horrifying incident unfolded in Delhi’s Rohini, Sector 28, where a 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by four persons in a park in the wee hours. The Delhi Police acted swiftly, apprehending three of the suspects, all of whom were locals aged between 15 and 20.

While two of the arrested suspects were adults, one was a minor. However, a fourth person remains at large, and the police are actively pursuing leads to establish their involvement and ascertain whether they are a minor.

In addition to the direct perpetrators, the police also apprehended two minor boys who allegedly witnessed the sexual assault but failed to inform the authorities. This incident underscores the importance of community awareness and the need to educate young individuals about their responsibilities in reporting such crimes.

Sadly, these recent incidents follow a similar pattern of sexual violence in Delhi. In February, a three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri. The distressing incident came to light when the child’s mother discovered her crying in the jungle, with visible signs of trauma. The accused, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, was arrested, as he resided in the same neighborhood.

These incidents have once again raised concerns about the safety and protection of minors in Delhi. The Delhi Police, recognising the gravity of these crimes, have acted swiftly to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure that justice is served. However, the community as a whole must unite to create a safer environment for all residents, especially vulnerable individuals.

2023070232704