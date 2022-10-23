A woman, who was allegedly raped by her own step son for months and also her husband’s friends, has written a letter to President Draupadi Murmu seeking permission for ‘death by euthanasia.

The 30-year-old woman has written that she has lost all hope for justice.

She said in her letter that the police deliberately did not arrest any of the accused despite an FIR on October 9 at Puranpur Kotwali police station even after court orders.

She added that she has been getting frequent death threats from them, asking her to stay quiet about her abuse.

“I have struggled enough and don’t think I will get any justice. So, I want to end my life with your (President’s) permission,” she wrote in the letter.

According to the woman, she had married a 55-year-old farmer from Chandigarh, also a divorcee, the second time after her divorce three years ago.

She alleged that her step son approached her in April for an illicit relationship and she has been sexually assaulted, repeatedly, ever since.

The step son threatened her with ‘consequences’ which initially forced her to remain quiet.

She further claimed that when she became pregnant and was mercilessly hit in her stomach when she wanted to go for a DNA test.

Later, she was forced for an abortion at a private hospital in Puranpur.

The victim further stated that on July 18, she was taken to a farmhouse of her husband’s friend where one of his relatives and two colleagues raped her. Her written complaints to the local police and other senior officials fell on deaf ears.

Left with no choice, she moved court which issued an order to the police to lodge an FIR.

The FIR was recently registered by Puranpur Kotwali police station and five men, including her husband and step son, were booked under IPC sections 376-D (gang-rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

But no arrests have been made.

The woman currently lives in Bareilly with her mother, brother and six-year-old son from her earlier marriage.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police, Dinesh Kumar Prabhu, said, “This is a complicated case with layers of facts and evidence. We are holding a fair investigation and it will be completed soon. Thereafter, action will be taken accordingly.”

20221023-084405