A minor rape survior’s father was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his house in Jalaun district.

The police said no suicide note was found, but the man’s family alleged that he had ended life due to pressure from the local police station to reach a compromise in the rape case.

Jalaun Superintendent of Police Iraj Raza said the additional Superintendent of Police had been directed to conduct an inquiry into the death, and action would be taken based on the report.

According to the police, on June 4, an FIR was filed against three people — a couple and a 22-year-old prime accused — on charges of rape and criminal intimidation.

The police also booked them under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The 17-year-old rape victim’s parents worked as labourers in Punjab and she stayed with his grandmother at her ancestral house in Jalaun.

In his complaint with the police, the father said his daughter went to a family friend’s house to attend a birthday party on March 28. He alleged that his daughter was raped by a man known to his family friend at the function. He also said the family friend and his wife threatened the victim of dire consequences if she told someone about the sexual assault.

When the victim’s parents returned home to Jalaun on May 30, she told them about the rape. The family alleged that though they approached the local police station the next day, they were turned back.

However, after the intervention of senior police officials, the local police registered the FIR.

The deceased man’s wife told reporters even after filing the FIR, they started pressuring his daughter and husband to change the statement.

She also alleged that the local police station in-charge threatened her husband of false cases if he did not follow the police directions.

The police have denied the allegation of putting pressure on the victim and his family members.

SP Raza said that all three accused in the rape case were arrested. The 22-year-old main accused was already in jail in connection with another case, and the police would seek his custody remand in the rape case soon, he added.

The police said the medical examination of the girl and the recording of her statement before a magistrate were yet to be conducted.

When the police reached the house upon learning about the man’s death, the family and the local residents protested and did not allow the police to bring the body down. Senior police officers reached the spot and pacified the villagers after which the body was sent for post-mortem.

