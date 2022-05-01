INDIA

Rape threat to wife and daughter, actor Khesari Lal Yadav seeks action

Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav has urged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and DGP S.K. Singhal to take action against a person who has threatened to rape his wife and daughter in a video uploaded on social media.

The accused person, sporting a saffron scarf, threatens to rape Yadav’s wife and daughter, amid extreme abusive languages directed at the superstar.

“We have urged CM Nitish Kumar and DGP SK Singhal to take immediate action against that person. The accused looks to be mentally ill and poisonous person. He is not only using abusive languages at me but also threatening to rape my wife and daughter,” Yadav posted on social media platforms.

“I am hopeful of getting justice from the administration and stringent action will be taken against that poisonous person. I leave it to my fan to decide what would I do against him. I live for my fans and always follow their suggestions,” he said.

He also posted the famous urdu dialogue “Koi Lakh Bura Chahe To Kya Hota Hai, Wahi Hota Hai Jo Manzoor-e-Khuda Hota Hai,” he said by signing off his tag line “Thik Hai”.

