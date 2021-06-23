A woman of Bihar’s Aurangabad district filed a complaint with local police, alleging that an occultist “repeatedly raped her in her dreams”.

The woman, a resident of Gandhi Maidan locality under Kudwa police station, had approached occultist Prashant Chaturvedi in January this year as her son was seriously ill.

He had given her a mantra and a process of ritual for her son’s recovery but her son died 15 days later.

“After the death of her son, the woman went to the Kali Bari temple where Chaturvedi resides, and asked him to clarify how her son died. The woman alleged that Chaturvedi attempted to rape her but her son ‘rescued’ her,” Kudwa SHO Anjani Kumar said.

“The woman at that time had not complained to the police. She further alleged that Chaturvedi is coming in her dream since then and repeatedly raping her.

“As we had received a written complaint against Chaturvedi, we inquired with him. Chaturvedi denied knowing the complainant, saying that he never met her. As we have no proof against Chaturvedi, we released him after filing a bond,” the SHO added.

–IANS

ajk/vd