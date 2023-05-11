Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated a programme marking the National Technology Day 2023 during which he observed that rapid changes are taking place in the world of technology.

He expressed confidence that the youth of India will lead the country in matching the rapid pace of technology.

The Prime Minister mentioned Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools that have emerged as the new game changers, the limitless possibilities in the health sector, and new innovations taking place in drone technology, and the therapeutics sector and said that India must take a lead in such revolutionary technology.

Referring to India’s goal of a self-reliant defence sector, he made a mention of “Innovation for Defense Excellence” or iDEX and expressed delight that the Defence Ministry has procured 14 innovations from iDEX worth more than Rs 350 crore.

Modi also mentioned initiatives like i-create and DRDO young scientists labs and said that these efforts are being given a new direction.

On the occasion, he laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple scientific projects worth more than Rs 5,800 crore.

He also dedicated to nation, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre as well as the Women & Children Cancer Hospital building in Navi Mumbai.

Modi further dedicated to the nation, the National Hadron Beam Therapy Facility and Radiological Research Unit in Navi Mumbai.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Fission Molybdenum-99 Production Facility, Mumbai, and Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Plant in Visakhapatnam.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory India (LIGO-India).

20230511-134604