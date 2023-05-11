INDIA

Rapid changes being made in world of technology: PM Modi

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated a programme marking the National Technology Day 2023 during which he observed that rapid changes are taking place in the world of technology.

He expressed confidence that the youth of India will lead the country in matching the rapid pace of technology.

The Prime Minister mentioned Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools that have emerged as the new game changers, the limitless possibilities in the health sector, and new innovations taking place in drone technology, and the therapeutics sector and said that India must take a lead in such revolutionary technology.

Referring to India’s goal of a self-reliant defence sector, he made a mention of “Innovation for Defense Excellence” or iDEX and expressed delight that the Defence Ministry has procured 14 innovations from iDEX worth more than Rs 350 crore.

Modi also mentioned initiatives like i-create and DRDO young scientists labs and said that these efforts are being given a new direction.

On the occasion, he laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple scientific projects worth more than Rs 5,800 crore.

He also dedicated to nation, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre as well as the Women & Children Cancer Hospital building in Navi Mumbai.

Modi further dedicated to the nation, the National Hadron Beam Therapy Facility and Radiological Research Unit in Navi Mumbai.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Fission Molybdenum-99 Production Facility, Mumbai, and Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Plant in Visakhapatnam.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory India (LIGO-India).

20230511-134604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cervical cancer 4th most common among women, policymakers should urgently move...

    1st Covid centre for children set up in MP

    Indian Immunological Ltd to produce Covaxin materials from mid-June

    TMC leader G.K. Vasan comes out against K’taka Congress yatra for...