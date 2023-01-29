In past eight years, there has been a rapid development in Haryana under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday while telephonically addressing the gathering at the Jan Utthan Rally organised in Sonipat’s Gohana town.

Due to inclement weather, the Union Minister could not reach Gohana.

Appreciating development works being done by the government, Shah said, “The speed at which development has taken place in Haryana in the last eight years, it did not happen during the tenure of the previous governments.

“Corruption has been reduced in every field, the law and order has been strengthened and casteism has ended. Now the youth are getting government jobs in a transparent manner. Also, educated sarpanches are now taking Haryana forward.”

Shah said the purpose of the rally is that in 2024, the people of Haryana again vote to make Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister. “I am confident that the lotus will bloom on all Haryana Lok Sabha seats,” he added.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the government was formed in Haryana in 2014 and since then the resolutions taken for public welfare are being implemented.

“Before 2014, there was an environment of fear and corruption in Haryana, which was removed by our government. Several welfare schemes have been implemented for the poor and needy by working to change the system,” he added.

Taking a dig, the Chief Minister said the previous governments used to claim to provide benefits till the last person, but in reality did not deliver. “Our government started the system of delivering the benefits of welfare schemes to each person,” he said, adding the double-engine government of the Centre and the state is serving the people of Haryana.

“Taking the resolution of good governance, the state government has provided benefits of all schemes and services to the public in a transparent manner while sitting at home,” said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister said during the tenure of the present government, many industrial units have come up in the state.

About 8.50 lakh people have got private employment and about 1 lakh people have been given regular government jobs.

