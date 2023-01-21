BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIALIFESTYLE

Rapido flays Maharashtra ban on bike aggregators, may challenge it

NewsWire
0
0

Bengaluru-based bike aggregator Rapido has slammed the Maharashtra government’s decision to ban such private aggregators and ride-pooling vehicles from plying, and said it will examine legal remedies, here on Saturday.

Referring to the state government’s notification of Thursday (January 19), a Rapido spokesperson said that this could adversely impact livelihoods and opportunities of over 200,000 bike captains.

Besides, the company claimed the ‘arbitrary decision’ will deprive millions of citizens from availing a reliable and efficient mode of local transport, and throw them at the mercy of poor transport facilities and lack of urban infrastructure which doesn’t provide a low-cost last-mile connectivity.

Rapido said it is planning a legal challenge for the rejection of its licence ostensibly as the government lacks the will to formulate a policy in this regard.

The state government’s move came barely a week after the Bombay High Court (January 13) had rapped the ‘illegally run’ Rapido and ordered it to disable its app within one hour and suspend all its services in the state till January 20.

A division bench of Justice Gautam S. Patel and Justice Shivkumar G. Dige had warned that if the company did not suspend services immediately, it would permanently bar it from getting a license and impose a heavy fine.

The court’s order came in a petition filed by Rappen Transportation Services Pvt Ltd — which operates Rapido bike taxis in Mumbai and Pune — challenging the state government communication of December 29, 2022, refusing to issue it a bike taxi aggregator licence.

Advocate General Dr. Birendra Saraf had informed the court that the state government has appointed a committee to examine the issue, and formulate guidelines on various aspects, including safety, before licensing.

However, he said that Rapido was operating illegally without a licence and said first it should discontinue the illegality before coming to the court.

The state government had also produced a list of all such aggregators including two-wheeler and three-wheeler services for passengers and goods.

Providing statistics, the 7-year-old Rapido said that there are over 200,000 bike captains and 120,000 auto-rickshaw captains in Maharashtra who cater to around 22,00,000 customers daily through nearly 87,000 rides, presently operating in Mumbai and Pune.

20230121-200405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP, Delhi current vaccine share way lower than needed: Report

    Price of diesel too crosses Rs 100 mark in Hyderabad

    KreditBee secures Rs 545cr in Series C from Premji Invest, others

    Parents fume as edtech platforms force them to buy online courses