Indian rapper Badshah is all set for his international debut. The 36-year-old took to his Instagram to make the announcement that he would be making his international debut J Balvin (‘In da getto’) and Tainy (‘I can’t get enough’).

Badshah who is known for smash hits like ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai’, ‘Garmi’, ‘Kar Gayi Chull’, ‘Jugnu’ among others is collaborating with Tainy and Balvin for the track titled ‘Voodoo’.

Badshah made the announcement on his Instagram. “Namaste India Colombia Latino gang. We coming this Friday 22nd April 2022! #Voodoo @#jbalvin @tainy leggooo”

Balvin dropped a comment on Badshah’s picture and wrote, “India” and added a ton of heart emojis.

Fellow rapper and ‘Jalebi Baby’ hitmaker Tesherr wrote, “Yes!!”

The track ‘Voodoo’ is scheduled to be released on April 22, 2022.

For those not aware, Badshah had previously worked on a remix of Que Calor with American electronic music dance trio Major Lazer and J Balvin.

During that time, the rapper had said, “It is a huge pleasure for me to be on the ‘Que Calor India Remix. I loved the track the moment I heard it. Major Lazer is dance music legend, I have worked with them in the past and I truly believe they have a major role in shaping the current global sound. J Balvin is a rockstar whom I look up to and I think El Alfa has done an extraordinary job. It gives me honour and pleasure to be collaborating with these stars and bringing ‘Que calor’ to India. Prepare to be blown away.”

Looks like J Balvin and Badshah want to continue their music collaboration.