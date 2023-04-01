ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rapper Badshah's playlist includes 'Ghodey Pe Sawar', 'Maan Meri Jaan'

Known for belting out chartbuster hits such as ‘Mercy’, ‘DJ Waley Babu’ and ‘Genda Phool’ among many others, rapper Badshah has a unique playlist that he listens to.

Going beyond hip-hop, Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, has a playlist that includes unusual choices for a rapper such as Amit Trivedi.

What does his playlist look like? Badshah told IANS: “‘Players’ by me and Karan Aujla, ‘Escapism’ by Raye, ‘Ek Din Pyaar’ by MC Stan, ‘Ghodey Pe Sawar’ by Amit Trivedi and ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ by King.”

The 37-year-old rapper’s latest release is his album ‘3:00 AM Sessions’ from which the song ‘Sanak’ is currently ruling on social media. The track in just two weeks has garnered 8,515,027 views on streaming website Youtube.

