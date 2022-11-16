ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rapper King chuffed with the response to his album ‘Champagne Talk’

Indian rapper King, who appeared in the first season of rap/hip-hop reality show ‘MTV Hustle’, and rose to prominence after his superhit song ‘Tu Aake Dekhle’, is on cloud nine with the success of his recent album, ‘Champagne Talk’. With over 50 million views and streams, the album is currently every hip-hop enthusiast’s favourite.

Reacting to the overwhelming success of the album, King said: “My heart is filled with love when I see my fans dancing and singing along to my songs. Being able to watch your songs trend and become popular over the Internet is a wonderful feeling.”

He credits his team and well-wishers behind his success: “The unwavering love and support of my team and well-wishers have helped me get where I am today. There is no going back from here, and I’ll keep putting out the kind of music that my fans can listen to over and over.”

