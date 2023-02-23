ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rapper King recalls his dating experience on ‘By Invite Only’

King, whose real name is Arpan Kumar Chandel, took part in the first season of the rap-based reality show ‘Hustle’ in 2019, and in 2022, he was seen as a squad boss on ‘Hustle 2.0’.

The rapper made his Bollywood debut with his rap song ‘Sahi Galat’ in ‘Drishyam 2’ starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu.

Opening up about his dating experience, King said: “I remember this happened when my childhood friend Nikunj Hudda and I travelled to the mountains for the first time on a bike. We reached our destination, checked into our hotel, and were enjoying Backstreet Boys. During a conversation, he suggested to me about dating.

“He asked me ‘why don’t you use a dating app’? I told him where I do it all, I am not lucky in all these things. He took out his card and got a gold membership in a dating app. He gave me his phone and said ‘now there is no limit’,” the rapper shared.

King further recalled how his friend guided him to look for a dating partner on the app. “Swipe right to all and you see. He literally forced me to do so but finally, nothing happened.”

‘By Invite Only’ streams on Amazon miniTV.

