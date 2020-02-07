Rapper Naezy gets into Valentine’s Day mood with new song

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Rapper-songwriter Naved Shaikh, aka Naezy, who recently released his new album “Maghreb”, said that the only love song the album has — “Pyaar hai” - is meant to express his thoughts on love.

” ‘Pyaar hai’ is a song which is a bit unique. It is different from the rest of the songs in my album. It’s a first of its kind song by me. My fans have not seen this side of me and through ‘Pyaar hai’ I have created a lighthearted love song. The song has stood out for whoever has heard the album. For Valentine’s Day, I wanted to express the definition of love in my way and the track adds the right flavour in this love season,” the rapper said.

In the track, Naezy talks about a girl who just can’t seem to get out of his head, and how he eventually expresses his feelings to her in his unique style.

Naezy rose to fame singing “Aafat!” and also “Mere gully mein” in the film “Gully Boy”.

