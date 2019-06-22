Rapper Naezy shoots for ‘Dance Deewane 2’

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Popular rapper Naezy shot for an episode of “Dance Deewane 2” alongside actress Madhuri Dixit Nene, who is a judge on the reality television show.

Naezy will feature on the episode to be aired on Sunday, and will share screen space with filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, choreographer Tushar Kalia and Madhuri.

The rapper, whose life inspired the film “Gully Boy”, rapped along with Shashank in the show and had a gala time with the participants.

Born as Naved Shaikh, he is known for his multi-syllabic rhyming and for using local slang in his lyrics, telling stories about everyday life.

Apart from his independent work, Naezy has also worked in Bollywood films like “Bank Chor”, “Bhavesh Joshi Superhero” and “Gully Boy”.

“Dance Deewane 2” airs on Colors.

–IANS

aru/rb/bg