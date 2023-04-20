ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rapper Prabh Deep says ‘Thappad!’ is inspired by comic book superheroes

NewsWire
0
0

Rapper Prabh Deep, who worked on the track ‘Sherni’ from ‘Manmarziyaan’ and ‘Toofan Main’ from the hit streaming series ‘Pataal Lok’, has released his new single titled ‘Thappad!’. He shared that his new single is inspired by the superhero characters in comic books, and that he plays the superhero Thappad Man in the song.

The song marks his first independent release after 6 years.

Talking about the single, the rapper told IANS: “The concept behind ‘Thappad!’ is that it is inspired by the superhero characters in comic books and graphic novels that gave us the confidence to dream beyond our limits. In this story, I am the protagonist – the superhero – Thappad Man.”

He further mentioned: “I’ve been wanting to create something with a lot of energy and have been missing writing bars – expressing my artistry and thoughts in that raw form – the process, wordplay, rhyme schemes and references that guide an MCs pen. aThappad!’ was a refreshing return to that part of my creative process.”

Prabh Deep described the track as a “game changer” for him as he shared with IANS: “It comes at a crucial juncture in my career. You will see it 10 years down the line when you look back and understand the perspective I’m showcasing in the song – it is like the final stretch to reach the top of a mountain.”

‘Thappad!’ is available to stream Prabh Deep’s YouTube channel.

20230420-184204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Raveena Tandon posts childhood pics as she remembers father on birthday

    When Raj Babbar had a hard time picking dance steps for...

    Chunky Panday: I’m proud to be Ananya Panday’s dad

    Actor Soundararaja blessed with a baby girl