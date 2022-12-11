ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rapper Srushti Tawade reveals what inspired her to do ‘Main Nahi Toh Kaun’

Rapper Srushti Tawade’s rap ‘Main Nahi Toh Kaun’ created a sensation on social media. The 23-year-old rapper talked about her popular rap and how she got the idea to create it.

The rapper, who started as a poetess and made a name for herself as a rapper with ‘Chill Kinda Guy’, and was also seen on the rap-based reality show ‘Hustle 2.0’, said whenever she went for auditions there was only one thought that came to her mind, who else other than her can be selected and from here she got an idea for ‘Mai Nahi Toh Kaun’.

She said: “Whenever I go for any audition or interviews I used to see other people participate in the same and looking at them I would wonder, ‘main nahi toh kaun hoga select’ (if not me, who else will be selected). That’s where the idea of ‘Main Nahi Toh Kaun’ emerged from.” She performed it in five different languages including English, Hindi, Haryanvi, Marathi and Bengali.

Srushti is coming on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ for a ‘Rapper Special Episode’ along with Raftaar, King, Rajakumari, Dino James, IKKA and Badshah.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

