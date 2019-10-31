Rapper T.I. takes daughter for virginity test every year

Los Angeles, Nov 7 (IANS) Rapper T.I. says he accompanies his daughter every year for her annual gynecological exam to ensure she is still a virgin.

In “Ladies Like Us” podcast, the rapper, whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., spoke about his daughter Deyjah Harris, reports foxnews.com.

“I will say as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact. Deyjah’s 18, just graduated high school now and she’s attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself. And yes, not only have we had the conversation (about sex), we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen,” said the 39-year-old rapper.

When the podcast hosts thought he was joking, T.I. went into more detail about their yearly visits to the doctor.

“So it’s this one time we go, I think this might have been after her 16th birthday. This is what we do Usually, like the day after the (birthday) party, she’s enjoying her gifts. I put a sticky note on the door: ‘Gyno. Tomorrow. 9:30’,” he said.

“So we’ll go and sit down and the doctor will come and talk and the doctor’s maintaining a high level of professionalism. He’s like, ‘Well, you know sir, I have to, in order to share information’ — I’m like, ‘Deyjah, they want you to sign this so we can share information. Is there anything you would not want me to know?’ ‘See doc? No problem’,” added the star.

The doctor even told him that there are many other ways for a hymen to break besides sex.

He recalled: “So then they come and say, ‘Well, I just want you to know that there are other ways besides sex that the hymen can be broken, like bike riding, athletics, horseback riding, and just other forms of athletic physical activity’. So I say, ‘Look doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bike, she don’t play no sports. Just check the hymen please and give me back my results expeditiously’.”

T.I. defended his actions, insisting he believes many people wish their parents had been more protective of them over the years.

“I think that most kids in hindsight, looking back, they always thank their parents for not allowing them to damage themselves as much as they could have,” he said.

He is not worried about guys attempting to woo his daughter.

“(Virgins) — they’re no fun. Who wants a virgin? Like really? All that work,” he said.

–IANS

sug/vnc