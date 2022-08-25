After roping Badshah as a judge, the rap reality show MTV ‘Hustle 2.0’ has introduced four squad bosses, King, EPR, Dino James, and Dee MC, to train 16 contestants on the show and they talk about being part of it, preparing the contestants and their expectations from season 2.

Arpan Kumar Chandel, known by his stage name King took part in the first season in 2019, shares about his journey from being a contestant to squad boss on the rap reality show.

“From being a participant to becoming a squad boss, my journey with the show will always be an integral part of my life as an artist. I’m happy to be a part of this experience one more time, as I get to work closely with a supremely talented bunch of contestants. This will be like a learning experience for all and I’m up for a musical blast.”

Each of the four squad bosses will be having a different team competing with each other and their selection will take place on the basis of their writing, rapping and performance.

Santhanam Srinivasan, popular with his stage name EPR, says that this season is going to have more diversity in terms of talents and language is no bar for judging them.

“Hip Hop as a way of life and the art form of rhythm and poetry (Rap) has been progressively gaining momentum and wider acceptance, with the constant emergence of diverse new talent throughout the length and breadth of our nation. Language is no bar for rap,” he shares.

On the other hand, Dino James also adds: “This show vibes with liveliness and unbelievable raw talent. I feel the contestants have so much scope to evolve through this all-inclusive platform that supports individuality and experiments. After all, rap is not a straight-jacketed art form.”

Deepa Unnikrishnan, famous among music lovers by Dee MC, is looking for new compositions and rapping styles in season 2.

She shares: “I followed the first season for the immense talent it showcased. And now being part of this journey feels fabulous. Contestants of season one impressed everyone beyond measure and taught us new things as well. I hope only for higher energy and grit in terms of ideas, thoughts, and concepts, in the new season.”

‘Hustle 2.0’ will be airing soon on MTV.

