Raqesh Bapat calls her sister ‘one among thousands’, posts sweet video

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ fame Raqesh Bapat has posted a sweet video celebrating Bhai Dooj with his sister Sheetal Bapat.

In the video he can be seen sitting with the gifts and his sister doing the tika and aarti. He touches her feet to take the blessings.

Raqesh is known for his work in ‘Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar’, ‘Qubool Hai’, ‘YeH Hai Aashiqui’ and he was a contestant on ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and ‘Bigg Boss 15’. The 44-year-old actor chose an old track, ‘Phoolon Ka Taron Ka’ from Dev Anand’s ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’ to express his feelings for his sister.

He wrote in the caption: “Ek Hazaaron mein meri behna hai”(My sister is one among thousands).

His sister also posted a picture with him and wrote: “A very happy “Bhau Bij” to all the lovely siblings out there from both of us. Partners in crime, life-lines in crisis best mutual cheer leaders and the small self contained universe for life.”

Many of his fans, family and friends have called them “Cute bhai bhen” (cute brother sister) and shared their best wishes.

