Actor Raqesh Bapat, who was recently spotted with actress Prachi Desai, says he is currently in love with his artistic side of life.

Raqesh, who broke hearts earlier this year when he announced his separation on his social media, said: “I am & have always been a private person & I don’t like my personal life to be in the public. For now, I’m totally in love with my artistic side of life.”

The 44-year-old actor was earlier nominated for playing the antagonist in Hambirrao Senapati, after playing goody shoes in tv shows & movies, he is now excited for what’s to come: “There are so many things for me to try out even now. With the advent of OTT, the possibilities are limitless. I would want to play all kinds of roles from romantic, action, comedy, tragedy, negative, positive & all kinds.”

Raqesh is known for his work in films like ‘Tum Bin’, ‘Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai’, ‘Vrundavan’ and television shows like ‘Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar’, ‘Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?’ and ‘Qubool Hai’. He was ranked sixteenth in The Times of India’s Top 20 Most Desirable Men of Maharashtra in 2017.

He was last seen on screen in ‘Bigg Boss 15’ in 2021 hosted by Salman Khan.

