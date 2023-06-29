Three avian species have been confirmed as resident species at the Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh by experts for the first time.

A group of experts, including assistant director at the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) Rajat Bhargava, while conducting the government-directed Sarus crane census, heard the calls of Greater racket-tailed drongo, known for its loud musical whistling sound.

Bhargava, who is also a senior ornithologist, said, “It was a joyful experience to listen to its chicks begging for food, thus confirming the sanctuary was now a breeding ground for the species. The other two species were Black headed oriole, sighted after 40 years, and three Red-whiskered bulbuls in the Hastinapur range.”

These birds are found in Corbett Reserve and Rajaji National Park, and they thrive in the forested areas with a dense availability of insects.

“It is an interesting development and reiterates the importance of small patches of forest where these birds can thrive. However, the forest department must ensure that their habitat is not disturbed by curious photographers and keep the exact location of these birds classified information,” said Asad Rahmani, scientific advisor to the Corbett Foundation.

Meerut divisional forest officer Rajesh Kumar said, “It is indeed a heartening development that speaks volumes about the sound eco-health of the sanctuary where a lot of work has been done for biodiversity conservation in the past and still continues. The regular plantations over the years have borne fruit and several small forest patches are coming up. We hope more species will be spotted in the area in the future.”

2023062931056