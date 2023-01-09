INDIA

Rare Himalayan Griffon vulture found in UP

A rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture has been found and rescued near the Benajhabar Idgah graveyard in Kanpur.

It has been sent for 15-day quarantine in the veterinary hospital of the Allen Forest zoo.

District forest officer Shraddha Yadav said that the vulture has been quarantined in the zoo hospital for 15 days.

“The sighting of a pair of Himalayan vultures has come to the fore. There is one more vulture in Benajhabar area, the search is on for it,” she said.

Zoo veterinarian Dr Nasir Zaidi said that the captured Himalayan vulture has been kept in the hospital premises, separately from other birds.

“It weighs about 8 kg. The team of doctors is monitoring the rare vulture. There are already four Himalayan Griffon vultures in the zoo,” he said.

The near-threatened bird was not able to fly when spotted by some commuters in Benajhabar Idgah graveyard who immediately alerted the forest department.

The Griffon vulture is found along the Himalayas and the adjoining Tibetan Plateau.

This species is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

