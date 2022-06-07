INDIA

Rare Spatika Shivling burgled from temple in K’taka

NewsWire
0
2

Burglars have taken away rare Spatika (crystal) Shivling, which is also known as the biggest Spatika Shivling in south India, from the Lingadahalli village in Karnataka’s Haveri district.

The miscreants broke open the door of Lingadahalli Rambhapuri Hiremath and robbed the Spatika Shivling. The Shivling’s length and circumfrence was 13 inches each.

The incident that occurred on Monday night came to light on Tuesday. The burglars had struck when the seer of the mutt Veerabhadra Shivacharya Swami had gone out.

The police rushed to the spot and are investigating the case. Halageri police have registered a complaint in this regard.

The mutt is a known pilgrimage centre in the state. A total of 1,001 Shivlings are installed in the premises of the mutt.

It also houses replicas of 12 Jyotirlingas found across the country. The images of 18 Shakti Devatas are installed on the pillars of this mutt.

Veerabhadra Shivacharya Swami is a government worker and gives away all his salary for the mutt.

He manages his work in Haveri Electric Supply Company (HESCOM) and the affairs of the mutt as well.

20220607-151004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Former Mayor gets bail in Bengaluru riots case

    BJP is guilty of gross criminal negligence: Jaiveer Shergill

    Battle for UP: Minister booked for violating model code

    Akbaruddin Owaisi acquitted in hate speech cases