INDIA

Rare vulture species sighted at Dudhwa National Park

NewsWire
0
0

An Asian king vulture (Sarcogyps calvus), a critically-endangered species, has been sighted in the Sonaripur range of the Dudhwa National Park.

B. Prabhakar, Dudhwa field director, said: “The sighting assumes significance as the bird has been found here almost after a decade. It encourages our wildlife conservation and habitat management efforts.”

Biologist Vipin Kumar during his visit in the south Sonaripur range came across the red-headed vulture sitting on a tree-top at the base camp.

Surprised over this chance discovery, he recorded the sighting on his camera and informed park authorities.

The red-headed vulture or Asian king vulture is listed as a critically endangered species in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list.

A Jatayu breeding centre was also set up in Maharajganj to protect and conserve the species.

The bird weighs in the range of 3.5 to 6.3 kg. Its wings are about 1.99-to-2.6-metre long.

Vultures are natural scavengers, feeding on animal carcasses and thereby, saving the environment from pollution.

Notably, the sighting of several griffon vultures was reported from Katarniaghat wildlife sanctuary and in some other areas.

This is a healthy sign for the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve’s ecology, said Prabhakar.

20230316-141205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra ruled out of Commonwealth Games due...

    Two UP MLAs to get best legislator award annually

    MP BJP chief V.D. Sharma on Vindhya region tour ahead of...

    Ministry funds Olympic sailor Vishnu Saravanan’s training-cum-competition stint in the Netherlands