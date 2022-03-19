ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rashami Desai opens up on her latest track ‘Biraj Mein Jhoom’

By NewsWire
0
0

Popular television actress Rashami Desai seems quite excited for her latest Holi song ‘Biraj Mein Jhoom’. She can be seen twirling in the track in a traditional attire.

The song is based on the mythological significance of the festival revolving around Lord Krishna’s reunion with Radha.

Rashami says: “Holi is by far the most fun-filled festival in our country. And the history backing this energetic festival is all hearts.”

“Rarely anyone has tapped in on the story behind Holi in Holi songs and to be part of something so spiritual and creative is a great opportunity for me. I am thrilled to be in a song so close to Lord Krishna’s sojourn of love,” she adds.

‘Biraj Mein Jhoom’ is sung by Anuradha Palakurthi Juju, music by Salim Sulaiman and Bappa Lehri and produced by Juju production.

20220319-151801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Darshan Raval’s ‘Goriye’ is groovy track with upbeat tempo

‘The Kashmir Files’ cast says Bollywood’s silence does not matter

‘KatVic’ wedding: Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur off...

‘Queen’ Deepika crashes Ranveer Singh’s chat with fans