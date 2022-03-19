Popular television actress Rashami Desai seems quite excited for her latest Holi song ‘Biraj Mein Jhoom’. She can be seen twirling in the track in a traditional attire.

The song is based on the mythological significance of the festival revolving around Lord Krishna’s reunion with Radha.

Rashami says: “Holi is by far the most fun-filled festival in our country. And the history backing this energetic festival is all hearts.”

“Rarely anyone has tapped in on the story behind Holi in Holi songs and to be part of something so spiritual and creative is a great opportunity for me. I am thrilled to be in a song so close to Lord Krishna’s sojourn of love,” she adds.

‘Biraj Mein Jhoom’ is sung by Anuradha Palakurthi Juju, music by Salim Sulaiman and Bappa Lehri and produced by Juju production.

20220319-151801