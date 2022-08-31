SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Rashid Khan rises to No. 2 in T20I bowling charts after 3-wicket haul against Bangladesh

NewsWire
0
0

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has risen to No.2 in the men’s T20I bowling charts following his superb spell of 3/22 in the Asia Cup Group B match, which saw the side crush Bangladesh by seven wickets here on Tuesday night.

This was Afghanistan’s second successive win in the tournament following their victory against Sri Lanka in the opening game.

Rashid Khan also went past New Zealand pace bowler Tim Southee to become the second-highest wicket-taker in men’s T20Is during the win over Bangladesh. The leg-spinner, who had started the match with 112 scalps in the format, picked up the wickets of Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain and Mahmudullah, to go to 115 wickets, according to ICC.

Southee was second in the wicket-takers’ list with 114 wickets before the match. Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan holds on to his record with 122 wickets, the most by anyone in the men’s game, and the second best in all T20Is, behind West Indies woman cricketer Anisa Mohammed.

Rashid, 23, has had a remarkable T20I career so far, averaging 13.73 and clocking an economy rate of 6.16 after 68 matches in the format. He has six hauls of four or more wickets in T20Is, which is again the joint-most in the men’s game.

Rashid’s spell, which followed an impressive three-wicket haul from Mujeeb ur Rahman, helped Afghanistan restrict Bangladesh to 127/7 in 20 overs. However, it still took a remarkable 17-ball 43 not out from Najibullah Zadran for Afghanistan to seal a win and establish their position at the top of Group B in Asia Cup 2022 and ensure qualification to the next round.

20220831-110204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ranji Trophy Final: It is the moment of a lifetime for...

    Father could only afford Rs 60 for me to train at...

    Pacers, Root power England to win over SL in 1st ODI

    Kohli told us after Cape Town Test that he will be...