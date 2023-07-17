INDIA

Rashmeet Kaur: ‘Proving myself to Rohit Shetty was big highlight for me’

Singer Rashmeet Kaur, who is known for her song ‘Nadiyon Paar’ from Janhvi Kapoor’s film ‘Roohi’, has said that during ‘ Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’  journey the biggest highlight for her was to prove herself to Rohit Shetty by performing a stunt well.

Rashmeet Kaur can be seen as one of the contestants in ‘Fear Factor : Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’. Recently, the singer was present at the special screening of the first episode of the show in Mumbai where she opened up about her journey in the show.

Talking about working with Rohit Shetty, she shared, “I was amongst the favourite contestants of Rohit Sir. He used to say I have never seen Rashmeet scared. So for me, the biggest highlight used to be to perform the stunt well in front of Rohit Sir and get appreciation from him. Rohit Sir is undoubtedly the best mentor”.

Talking about her overall journey, she said, “It was a dangerous journey which I spent while singing, dancing and entertaining the crew, contestants and South African people. I used to sing a lot for them. I am sure the audience will love all of that”.

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’, hosted by Rohit Shetty, airs on Colors.

