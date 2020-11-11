Canindia News

Rashmi Rocket to be one of many firsts, promises Taapsee Pannu

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE0

 Actress Taapsee Pannu says her upcoming sports drama Rashmi Rocket will be one of many firsts for her.

Taapsee posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen on a racing track and is all set to run.

“Get set…..#RashmiRocket This one is going to be one of many firsts!” she wrote alongside the image.


Recently, Taapsee had shared the first look of the film. The actress had been preparing for the film for a while now, and she has currently started shooting for it. In the first look she shared on Instagram, Taapsee can be seen wearing blue athleisure. With her back towards the camera, she can be seen tying her hair while standing at the race track, all pumped up to start her run.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, “Rashmi Rocket” is about a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen playing the role of Taapsee’s husband in the project.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Arnab Goswami released from jail, returns to Republic TV office

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Ducking stereotypes in Bollywood is not easy: Tisca Chopra

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Vaani Kapoor discovers the flip side of being super busy

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Sudheer Babu welcomes a ‘Pawsome member’ into his family

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Rakul Preet Singh pledges to make the world a greener place

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Why Rajkummar Rao doesn’t re-watch his performances

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya confirms dating actress Disha Parmar

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Will Mads Mikkelsen replace Johnny Depp in ‘Fantastic Beasts’?

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Indian govt to regulate Netflix & Amazon Prime streaming content

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested