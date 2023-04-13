INDIA

Rashmi Thackeray to address Shiv Sena (UBT) women activists’ in Nashik

NewsWire
0
0

Rashmi Thackeray, the wife of Shiv Sena (UBT) President and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, is likely to address party’s women workers in Nashik later this month, party sources indicated here on Thursday.

Rashmi, currently the Editor of ‘Saamana Group’ of publications, will travel to Nashik to boost up the party cadres and prevent the continuous ‘leakage’ of party supporters, witnessed in the city Sena (UBT) since the past few months, after the split in June 2022.

Reputed to be a woman with a firm independent mind, she has always remained in the shadows to manage the Thackeray household for the past over two decades after she became a ‘Thackeray bahu’ 34 years.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state President Chandrashekar Bawankule reacted sharply to the development saying that since the party (Sena-UBT) is being decimated, it has to rely on other family members to keep it going.

However, senior leaders like Sushma Andhare or Kishore Tiwari dismissed Bawankule’s statements and said that Uddhav and Aditya “are sufficient to give a strong challenge” to the BJP.

Tiwari also questioned Bawankule’s locus standi to comment on the Sena (UBT)’s internal matters, while Andhare said “nobody takes the BJP chief seriously”.

Nashik is considered a ‘weak-link’ in the Sena (UBT)’s scheme of things with the rival BJP, and even Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) going all out to woo the people there ahead of the upcoming civic elections.

Earlier, Rashmi has attended women activists camps and even certain political rallies addressed by her husband, and stood behind him like a rock during the crisis that split the party vertically nine months ago, with a loyalist-turned-dissident Eknath Shinde becoming the CM.

Simultaneously, Uddhav and Aditya go around on tours across the state to pep up the morale of their workers, and attempt to strengthen the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance and pose a tough challenge to what they term ‘gaddar’ (traitor) Shinde.

20230413-133203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian, Uzbek armies conduct counter-terrorism exercise

    Kerala: Cong observes black day on 2nd anniversay of LDF govt

    Minor girl raped in west Delhi, accused held

    From Abu Salem to Chhota Shakeel, how SRK talked his way...