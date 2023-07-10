INDIA

Rashmika ‘craves’ Korean fried chicken; tripping on ‘Obsessed’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Rashmika Mandanna shares great chemistry with her fans and always makes sure she is checking up on them and engaging with them via different mediums.

While her fans always look forward to interacting with the actress, on Monday she came live from her Instagram account to have a fun chit-chat session with her fans. Her live session witnessed a huge crowd, with fans dropping their questions.

In the ask me anything (AMA) session, one of the fans asked her to mention her happy place, to which she responded: “My Happy Place is home, which is Coorg.”

The other fan asked about her favourite food, to which she replied: “I love desserts. But right now I have a major craving for Korean fried chicken.”

One user also asked her to reveal her favourite song, and Rashmika said she is currently tripping on ‘Obsessed’ by Abhijay Sharma and Riar Saab, adding “courtesy Vicky Kaushal”.

The 27-year-old actress was also asked about the best book she has ever read and she replied it is “Tuesdays with Morrie. I love that book.”

Rashmika further revealed that she can speak six languages, and has also promised to drop her skincare routine.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika has some big projects in her upcoming line-up, which include the much-awaited ‘Pushpa 2’ opposite Allu Arjun, and ‘Animal’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

2023071036965

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Negligence kills 5-yr-old boy bitten by dog in K’taka

    Mainly clear weather likely in J&K

    Three cops suspended after video of woman being beaten goes viral...

    12 earthquakes jolt J&K in 5 days