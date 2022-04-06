ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rashmika in awe of ‘DID L’il Masters 5’ contestant Adhyashree Upadhyay

‘Pushpa’ star Rashmika Mandanna recently reposted the video of ‘DID Li’l Masters 5’ contestant Adhyashree Upadhyay on her social media handle.

Rashmika was so impressed with Adhyashree’s dance moves on the movie track ‘Saami Saami’ that she couldn’t hold back from praising the 5-year-old girl.

She captioned it: “She is the cutest! Look at her go, my God, what a star!”

During the weekend, Remo D’Souza celebrated his birthday with the contestants of the show. He took them out for a special treat. The kids even surprised Remo with a few birthday performances for him. In fact, 5-year-old Adhyashree amazed him with her dance moves to the popular song from ‘Pushpa’.

Remo shared her video and after seeing his video, the ‘Pushpa’ actress couldn’t stop herself from resharing it and commenting on it.

The dance reality show is judged by Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, TV actress Mouni Roy and choreographer Remo D’Souza.

‘DID L’il Masters Season 5’ airs on Zee TV.

