Rashmika Mandanna is all things happy as she hogs on Delhi food!

Rashmika Mandanna, who was running between the shoot of ‘Varisu’ and the promotions of ‘GoodBye’, has been enjoying the delicious food the national capital has to offer.

Recently, Rashmika travelled to Delhi for the promotions of ‘GoodBye’. The actress had a great time in the city and shared a picture on her social media with a lot of food on her table. She added a note with the image that said: “When in Dilli..let’s hog on-dal makhani, butter chicken, paneer bhurji, seekh kabab, makai di rotti, dahi kabab…Okay I ordered a lot.”

As she got ready to depart from Delhi, Rashmika wrote: “Thank you Delhi you were too sweet! Next time, let’s go for a momo date.”

On the work front, the actress has an interesting line-up with films like ‘Pushpa 2’, ‘Animal’, ‘Goodbye’ under her kitty along with ‘Mission Majnu’ opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and ‘Varisu’ with Vijay.

