ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rashmika Mandanna reveals why she won’t dance to ‘Saami Saami’ anymore

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has said that she will not be dancing to the popular number ‘Saami Saami’ from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ anymore.

Rashmika interacted with her fans in a question and answer session.

When a fan told her that he wants to groove with her to her famous Saami Saami song, Rashmika said she’s danced ‘too many times’ to the song.

She wrote back: “I’ve done saami saami step tooooo many times.. that now I feel like I’ll have issues with my back when I get older.. why you do this to me re.. ?? let’s do something else when me meet.”

She was also asked if she would be working with Thalapathy Vijay, to which Rashmika replied that she is manifesting that.

One even asked her if she likes Malayalam cinema, to which Rashmika replied: “Are you kidding.. loveeeeee Malayalam cinema..Malayalam films are just so pure and people are fullllll love.”

The actress also told a fan, who enquired about her performing Lavani at a award event, that she will speak Marathi “little little”.

“It was surreal. Learnt some new Marathi phrases well.. soon I’ll manage to speak like little little.. ?? hopefully!,” Rashmika said.

Rashmika is now looking forward to the release of ‘Pushpa: The rule’ starring Allu Arjun.

20230321-155204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Emraan Hashmi: I still get nervous before first day of shoot

    Mukesh took loan from vendor of veggies to pay children’s school...

    Ram Charan unveils special BTS video featuring Chiranjeevi, Pawan

    ‘Chhorii’ heads for sequel, Nushrratt to play lead