Rashmika Mandanna-starrer ‘Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu’ to release on March 4

Director Tirumala Kishore’s much-awaited Telugu family entertainer ‘Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu’, featuring actors Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, is to hit screens on March 4.

The film has been cleared for release by the Censor Board, which has granted it a clean ‘U’ certificate.

Rashmika Mandanna plays Sharwanand’s love interest in the film that has been directed by Tirumala Kishore and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri for SLV Cinemas.

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has provided the soundtracks and all the three songs released so far have become sensational hits.

The film also features Vennela Kishore, Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar and Urvashi in important roles.

Sujith Sarang is the director of photography for the film, which has editing by ace editor Sreekar Prasad.

