Rashmika Mandanna wraps up first schedule of ‘Rainbow’, shares BTS pics

Wrapping up the first schedule of her upcoming film ‘Rainbow’, actress Rashmika Mandanna said the reason she went missing for a while was because she was in a “no network area”.

Rashmika took to Instagram and shared a couple of BTS pictures and videos from the film sets.

The pictures feature a selfie with Dev Mohan, shoot location, time spent with her mother and sister.

The actress shared the pictures with the caption: “Guys sorry I went missing for a while. that’s Cz we were mostly shooting in no network areas… but guyzzzz our first schedule wrap of #rainbow Thankyou #rainbow team for your hard workkkkk… you guys are awesome! (Ok now ps: it’s a bit confusing… so it’s for those who actually want to know).”

Sharing details of the photos, Rashmika wrote: “3rd place we shot in was Munnar – 1 – this was yesterday, before pack up picture… @devmohanofficial and I took… 2- a group pictureeeeeee 3- the scenery we had from our location… man! It was dreamy… 4- this was a view from my room… I just haaaaad to show it to you… Munnar has some of the most beautiful views for sure.”

She added: “2nd was Kodaikanal – 5- the flowers just looked too pretty… 6- the sun rise view from my balcony in Kodai…”

“And 1st was Chennai – 7- how can my day go without a workout, tell me, @karansawhney11 video credit 8- mum came to pick my sister up to go back home… ladies hai toh matlab the photo session has to happen for sure… 9- my sister had come off to Chennai alone to watch me work and her lil mid shot hugs were THE BEST… kids are so tiny man… 10- my first selfie and I think the only solo selfie from the sets of #rainbow All about my last few days. Ok worked too hard for this post… Bye,” the actress wrote.

Tamil-Telugu film ‘Rainbow’ is being helmed by Shantharuban.

Rashmika will be next seen in the upcoming pan India film ‘Pushpa 2’ opposite actor Allu Arjun.

