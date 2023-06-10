ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

Rashmika praises Maitreyi dancing on ‘Saami Saami’; calls her ‘stunner’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has called ‘Never Have I Ever’ star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan after seeing her dance on the number ‘Saami Saami’ from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ and the young performer has reacted saying she will never have ‘imposter syndrome’ about dancing again.

Rashmika took to Twitter, where she re-shared a clip by a fan, where Maitreyi is seen dancing on the track originally picturised on Allu Arjun and herself.

Praising Maitreyi, Rashamika wrote: “Stunner! you did sooooo gooooooddddd. Sending you full love.”

Maitreyi could not contain her excitement seeing Rashmika’s message.

She tweeted back: “I will NEVER have imposter syndrome about dancing again. Thank you so much @iamRashmika.”

‘Pushpa: The Rise’ was released in 2021. The Telugu-language action drama film is directed by Sukumar. It stars Allu Arjun as the titular character alongside Fahadh Faasil (his Telugu debut), and Rashmika Mandanna.

‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 4 is the final season. It is a teenage comedy series on Netflix. It first came out in 2020. It revolves around Maitreyi’s character Devi, an Indian-American high school student. The final season will be released on June 8 on the streaming giant.

20230610-123605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Maha govt

    Subhi collaborates with Ed Geater for her English single ‘Water Raft’

    Aditya Deshmukh: I’d always love to be part of Marathi showbiz

    Springsteen tops ‘Rolling Stone’ magazine’s ’10 Highest Paid Musicians’ list