ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rashmika thanks ‘Vijay sir’ as ‘Varisu’ collects Rs 201 cr in 1st week

NewsWire
0
0

Following a grand festive season response, the Thalapathi Vijay-Rashmika Mandanna-starrer “Varisu” has grossed Rs 210 crore in its first week and is expected to continue its victorious run at the box office.

Savouring the film’s success, Rashmika said: “Looking at the massive love and appreciation being showered on ‘Varisu’ really warms my heart and makes me feel so grateful!”

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Rashmika’s performance in the songs ‘Ranjithame’ and ‘Jimikki Ponnu’ has been particularly appreciated by critics and audiences alike.

Rashmika added: “The story and its narrative is such that the moment I heard it, I was sure it would definitely connect with family audiences, so it was an instant ‘yes’ for me. And the cherry on the cake was working with Vijay sir, which was a dream opportunity come true.”

Rashmika is looking at a blockbuster 2023 with four films scheduled to be released, one of them being “Varisu”, across multiple languages. She will also be seen in “Mission Majnu”, “Animal” and another film that is currently under wraps.

20230119-210805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vartika Tiwari opens up about battling insecurity during lockdown

    Sanjay Dutt announces next film, tags astrologer

    Kirti Kulhari opens up about how she was styled for ‘Human’

    Jay Bhanushali all set to host ‘DID Li’l Masters 5’